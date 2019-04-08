Hawks To Sign Deyonta Davis To Multiyear Deal

The Atlanta Hawks have agreed to sign Deyonta Davis to a multiyear deal, Michael Scotto of The Athletic tweets. The big man has already served a pair of 10-day deals with the franchise.

In 14.3 minutes per game for the Hawks this season, Davis has averaged 4.3 points and 4.4 rebounds per game. While he’s only seen action in eight contests for the club, he’s an intriguing prospect still just 22 years of age.

Davis’ deal will be prorated for the final few days of the 2018-19 season but details for 2019-20 and beyond are not yet known. Davis’ contract, similar to other players who inked rest-of-season pacts late, could have partial guarantees in subsequent years.