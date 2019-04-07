Heat Convert Yante Maten’s Two-Way Deal

by April 07, 2019
462
Yante Maten of the Sioux Falls Skyforce

The Miami Heat have converted Yante Maten’s two-way contract into a regular deal, the team announced in a press release. Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald reports that it’s a multiyear deal, partially guaranteed next season and beyond.

Although Maten hasn’t played any games for the Heat this season, his gaudy numbers with the team’s G League affiliate in Sioux Falls did not go unnoticed by the organization.

Maten averaged 23.5 points and 9.6 rebounds in 30 games of action for the Skyforce but struggled with ankle injuries in January and February.

Per Jackson, part of Maten’s 2019-20 deal will be guaranteed and his 2020-21 year will be guaranteed if he’s on the roster on opening day of that season.

The addition of Maten to the standard roster this year, with just three days left in the season, gives Miami a 14th player, the minimum allowable under league rules. It will also make him playoff eligible should the Heat make it that far (and wish to throw the 22-year-old into the deep end for his NBA debut).

According to Ira Winderman of the Sun Sentinel, who first reported on the signing, the Heat dipped into their mid-level exception to sign Maten.

The addition of Maten’s prorated deal this year will push the Heat deeper into the luxury tax territory, which could explain why the front office waited for the latest possible day to make one.

NBA teams may sign players up until the last day of the regular season but Sunday marks the deadline for teams with less than 14 players to reach that number.

   
You Might Also Like
Michael Frazier of the Rio Grande Valley Vipers

UPDATE: Rockets Add G League MIP Michael Frazier

19 hours ago
117
Wesley Johnson of the Washington Wizards

Wizards To Release Forward Wesley Johnson

2 days ago
850
Tyler Zeller of the Milwaukee Bucks

Grizzlies Sign Tyler Zeller For Rest Of Season

2 days ago
338
Dusty Hannahs of the Memphis Grizzlies

Grizzlies Waive Dusty Hannahs

3 days ago
1,510
Josh Richardson of the Miami Heat

Josh Richardson Could Miss Two Weeks

3 days ago
220
Isaiah Briscoe of the Orlando Magic

Magic Waive Rookie Guard Isaiah Briscoe

3 days ago
570

TRENDING


Most Recent
Yante Maten of the Sioux Falls Skyforce

Heat Convert Yante Maten’s Two-Way Deal

3 hours ago
462
nets playoffs post up

Post Up: Nets Bolster Playoff Hopes with Win in Milwaukee

14 hours ago
605
Sabrina Ionescu wnba draft

Top WNBA Draft Prospect Sabrina Ionescu Announces Return to Oregon

16 hours ago
327
green hampton usa basketball

Jalen Green, RJ Hampton Headline Team USA Training Camp! 🇺🇲

18 hours ago
153
Michael Frazier of the Rio Grande Valley Vipers

UPDATE: Rockets Add G League MIP Michael Frazier

19 hours ago
117