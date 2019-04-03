Ja Morant To Declare For Draft

by April 03, 2019
38
Ja Morant of the Murray St. Racers

Fresh off of an impressive showing in the NCAA Tournament, Murray State sensation and potential second-overall pick Ja Morant has officially declared to enter the draft.

Morant enjoyed a standout campaign for the Racers and was named a first-team All-American. He averaged 24.5 points and 10.0 assists per game during the season and became the first player since Draymond Green in 2012 to register a triple-double in the Tournament.

Morant, a 6’3″ point guard, is currently slated No. 2 on Tankathon’s NBA Draft Big Board.

NCAA underclassmen have until the end of April 21 to declare for the draft, at which point they’ll have a month to hire representation, work out with teams and potentially participate in the NBA Combine before withdrawing.

 
