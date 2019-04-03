Ja Morant To Declare For Draft

Fresh off of an impressive showing in the NCAA Tournament, Murray State sensation and potential second-overall pick Ja Morant has officially declared to enter the draft.

Morant enjoyed a standout campaign for the Racers and was named a first-team All-American. He averaged 24.5 points and 10.0 assists per game during the season and became the first player since Draymond Green in 2012 to register a triple-double in the Tournament.

Morant, a 6’3″ point guard, is currently slated No. 2 on Tankathon’s NBA Draft Big Board.

NCAA underclassmen have until the end of April 21 to declare for the draft, at which point they’ll have a month to hire representation, work out with teams and potentially participate in the NBA Combine before withdrawing.