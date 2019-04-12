Jeff Teague Opts In For 2019-20 With Wolves

Jeff Teague has opted into his 2019-20 player option with the Minnesota Timberwolves, Jon Krawczynski of The Athletic reports. He’ll earn $19 million next season, just as he did in 2018-19.

The 30-year-old averaged 12.1 points per game in an injury-shortened season but had a positive impact on the Wolves when on the floor, even following the mid-season Jimmy Butler trade and Minnesota’s shift in direction.

Teague initially signed the three-year pact worth a total of $57 million back in the summer of 2017, just weeks after the club traded for Butler signalling a bid to contend in the West.

Teague’s ability to contribute to winners – this season is the first in his ten-year-career that he won’t be playing in the playoffs – coupled with the fact that his deal will expire after 2019-20 will make him a valuable trade or buyout candidate next season.