Kent Bazemore Picks Up 2019-20 Player Option

by April 12, 2019
82
Kent Bazemore of the Atlanta Hawks

Hawks guard Kent Bazemore has picked up his player option for the 2019-20 season, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports. The final year of a four-year pact signed in 2016 is worth $19.2 million.

The 29-year-old will once again return to Atlanta as an elder statesman for the franchise. Bazemore is one of the remaining pillars from the perennial Eastern Conference contender Hawks and has started 242 games for the franchise.

Bazemore averaged 11.6 points per game in a complementary role for the Hawks last season while young stars Trae Young and John Collins established themselves as the next generation.

Bazemore’s contract will have little impact on a Hawks team that would otherwise have just north of $40 million tied up for 2019-20. His expiring deal could, however, emerge as a valuable trade chip for the rebuilding franchise next season.

   
