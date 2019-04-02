Kings Sign B.J. Johnson

The Sacramento Kings have signed forward B.J. Johnson to a rest-of-season contract, according to a team press release, and immediately assigned the 23-year-old forward back to the G League.

Johnson’s deal with the Kings comes at the end of a 2018-19 campaign spent mostly with the Orlando Magic’ G League affiliate. He did, however, fulfill a pair of 10-day contracts with the Atlanta Hawks just last month.

Johnson averaged 3.5 points in 7.2 minutes per game for the Hawks, logging big league action in six games but has been back in the G League ever since.

Since Sacramento’s own affiliate in Stockton had already been eliminated from G League postseason contention when Johnson’s deal became official on Monday, Johnson was sent back to the Lakeland ball club with which he’d played for the majority of the year.

Johnson will earn a prorated minimum contract over the final days of the regular season and will have a negligible impact on Sacramento’s bottom line.