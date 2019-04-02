Knicks Sign Billy Garrett

by April 02, 2019
71
Billy Garrett of the Westchester Knicks

The New York Knicks have signed undrafted guard Billy Garrett to a rest-of-season contract, Ian Begley of ESPN reports. The move has already been formalized in the NBA’s transaction log.

With less than 10 days left in the 2018-19 campaign, Garrett will join the 15-62 Knicks on a prorated deal stretching through the final days of the regular season.

Garrett has played 98 games for New York’s G League affiliate in Westchester over the course of the past two seasons, averaging 14.2 points and 3.1 assists per game along the way.

The promotion to the big league club will give Garrett an opportunity to earn extra cash above and beyond his G League deal while filling vacancies in New York’s short-handed backcourt.

The addition of Garrett will fill New York’s final roster spot without pushing the club north of the luxury tax mark that they’ve flirted with for much of the 2018-19 campaign.

   
You Might Also Like
Greg Monroe of the Toronto Raptors

Sixers To Sign Greg Monroe, Waive Justin Patton

10 mins ago
23
B.J. Johnson of the Lakeland Magic

Kings Sign B.J. Johnson

1 day ago
46
Isaac Humphries of the Kentucky Wildcats

Hawks Sign Isaac Humphries

2 days ago
32
kristaps porzingis rape claim nypd

NYPD Investigating Rape Claim Against Kristaps Porzingis

4 days ago
5,288

Jimmer Fredette Agrees to Two-Year Deal with Phoenix Suns

2 weeks ago
1,651

‘Weird, Right?’: Mario Henzonja With Game-Saving Block on LeBron James

2 weeks ago
5,288

TRENDING


Most Recent
Greg Monroe of the Toronto Raptors

Sixers To Sign Greg Monroe, Waive Justin Patton

10 mins ago
23

Channing Frye: ‘If You Think I Suck, I’ll See You at L.A. Fitness in a Year’

4 hours ago
500

Ron Artest Documentary to Show Full Malice at the Palace Footage

8 hours ago
10,783

Shaquille O’Neal: Giannis Antetokounmpo ‘Better Than Me at 24’

9 hours ago
1,138

‘That’s for Nipsey’: Russell Westbrook Delivers 20-20-21 Performance

9 hours ago
1,109