Knicks Sign Billy Garrett

The New York Knicks have signed undrafted guard Billy Garrett to a rest-of-season contract, Ian Begley of ESPN reports. The move has already been formalized in the NBA’s transaction log.

With less than 10 days left in the 2018-19 campaign, Garrett will join the 15-62 Knicks on a prorated deal stretching through the final days of the regular season.

Garrett has played 98 games for New York’s G League affiliate in Westchester over the course of the past two seasons, averaging 14.2 points and 3.1 assists per game along the way.

The promotion to the big league club will give Garrett an opportunity to earn extra cash above and beyond his G League deal while filling vacancies in New York’s short-handed backcourt.

The addition of Garrett will fill New York’s final roster spot without pushing the club north of the luxury tax mark that they’ve flirted with for much of the 2018-19 campaign.