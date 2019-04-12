Lakers Part Ways With Luke Walton

by April 12, 2019
828

The Los Angeles Lakers have parted ways with Luke Walton, Shams Charania of The Athletic tweets. Walton’s future with the franchise had been a lingering question since Magic Johnson’s sudden departure from the organization earlier this week.

Walton drew a tough assignment this season, challenged with the task of assembling a contender around LeBron James and a medley of free agents. Prior to the arrival of James, Walton had been the man at the helm of a young roster loaded with young talent.

Whether or not Walton would or should remain the head coach of the franchise weighed heavily on Johnson prior to his resignation. The day that Johnson stepped down he had been given the greenlight to dismiss Walton, something that the Lakers coaching staff is said to have been expecting at the time.

Story: Magic Johnson steps down as president of the Lakers

All told, in three seasons with the Lakers, Walton won 98 games and lost 148. The 37 wins registered in 2018-19 were the most of Walton’s stint but, given the expectations followin James’ arrival, not enough.

An early frontrunner for the position, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, is Tyronn Lue, who coached James to an NBA championship in 2016. Lue was dismissed from Cleveland last fall.

    
You Might Also Like
David Nwaba of the Cleveland Cavaliers

David Nwaba, Nets Agree To Two-Year Deal

12 hours ago
518
Vlatko Cancar of the San Pablo Burgos

Nuggets Expected To Sign Draft-And-Stash Vlatko Cancar

1 day ago
10,019
Nigel Williams-Goss of Olympiacos

Jazz To Sign 2017 Pick Nigel Williams-Goss To Multiyear Deal

1 day ago
9,215
Chris Paul of the Houston Rockets

Heat Lukewarm On Potential Chris Paul Trade

2 days ago
11,892

2019 Second-Round Pick Status Tracker

2 days ago
913
Anthony Bennett

Rockets, Anthony Bennett Agree To Non-Guaranteed Deal

2 days ago
7,259

TRENDING


Most Recent
David Nwaba of the Cleveland Cavaliers

David Nwaba, Nets Agree To Two-Year Deal

12 hours ago
518
Vlatko Cancar of the San Pablo Burgos

Nuggets Expected To Sign Draft-And-Stash Vlatko Cancar

1 day ago
10,019
Nigel Williams-Goss of Olympiacos

Jazz To Sign 2017 Pick Nigel Williams-Goss To Multiyear Deal

1 day ago
9,215
Chris Paul of the Houston Rockets

Heat Lukewarm On Potential Chris Paul Trade

2 days ago
11,892

2019 Second-Round Pick Status Tracker

2 days ago
913
Anthony Bennett

Rockets, Anthony Bennett Agree To Non-Guaranteed Deal

2 days ago
7,259