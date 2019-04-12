Lakers Part Ways With Luke Walton

The Los Angeles Lakers have parted ways with Luke Walton, Shams Charania of The Athletic tweets. Walton’s future with the franchise had been a lingering question since Magic Johnson’s sudden departure from the organization earlier this week.

Walton drew a tough assignment this season, challenged with the task of assembling a contender around LeBron James and a medley of free agents. Prior to the arrival of James, Walton had been the man at the helm of a young roster loaded with young talent.

Whether or not Walton would or should remain the head coach of the franchise weighed heavily on Johnson prior to his resignation. The day that Johnson stepped down he had been given the greenlight to dismiss Walton, something that the Lakers coaching staff is said to have been expecting at the time.

All told, in three seasons with the Lakers, Walton won 98 games and lost 148. The 37 wins registered in 2018-19 were the most of Walton’s stint but, given the expectations followin James’ arrival, not enough.

An early frontrunner for the position, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, is Tyronn Lue, who coached James to an NBA championship in 2016. Lue was dismissed from Cleveland last fall.