Lauri Markkanen Cleared To Resume Basketball Activities

by April 11, 2019
36
Lauri Markkanen of the Chicago Bulls

The Chicago Bulls have announced that sophomore forward Lauri Markkanen has been cleared to resume full basketball activities in a team press release.

Markkanen was shut down for the 2018-19 season in late March after experiencing abnormal fatigue and a rapid heart rate in a game against the Toronto Raptors.

Even at the time there was optimism that Markkanen’s incident was isolated, as K.C. Johnson of the Chicago Tribune wrote, but the team opted to be cautious with their star big man.

In the weeks since Markkanen has been out of action, he’s been tested and observed by multiple doctors whose conclusion is that he suffered from dehydration and nutrient deficiency.

Markkanen will head into the offseason with a clean bill of health, beginning his training in Finland before returning to Chicago in the summer.

Markkanen averaged 18.7 points and 9.0 rebounds per game in his second NBA season.

  
