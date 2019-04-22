Lynx Acquire Odyssey Sims From Sparks

by April 22, 2019
78
Odyssey Sims of the Los Angeles Sparks

The Minnesota Lynx have acquired guard Odyssey Sims from the Los Angeles Sparks, the team announced in a press release. Heading to the west coast will be third-year guard Alexis Jones.

The addition of Sims, the No. 2 pick in the 2014 WNBA draft, will give the Lynx an extra rotation player as they cope with the losses of Maya Moore and Lindsey Whalen.

The 26-year-old averaged 8.6 points per game for the Sparks last season but saw a smaller role in two years with Los Angeles than she did previously in Tulsa and Dallas.

Jones will join a Sparks team eager to tap the 2017 WNBA champions brain as they gear up for the 2019 campaign. Jones played a bit role for the Lynx over the course of the past two seasons.

     
You Might Also Like
Zion Williamson of the Duke Blue Devils, Jarrett Culver of the Texas Tech Red Raiders

Early Entry Candidates For 2019 NBA Draft

5 hours ago
1,069

NBA Playoff Kicks of the Night

9 hours ago
925
wnba cbs sports network

WNBA & CBS Sports Announce Multi-Year TV Partnership

10 hours ago
380

Post Up: Damian Lillard, CJ McCollum Lead Trailblazers Over Thunder to 3-1 Series

21 hours ago
1,092

Things Get Heated Between Sharife Cooper and 5-Star Big Men 😱

1 day ago
333
james harden rockets post up

Post Up: Rockets Take 3-0 Lead Despite James Harden’s 3-20 FG 🤯

2 days ago
2,024

TRENDING


Most Recent
Odyssey Sims of the Los Angeles Sparks

Lynx Acquire Odyssey Sims From Sparks

2 hours ago
78

🚨 Allen Iverson Cover Merch Is On Sale Now 🚨

4 hours ago
111
Zion Williamson of the Duke Blue Devils, Jarrett Culver of the Texas Tech Red Raiders

Early Entry Candidates For 2019 NBA Draft

5 hours ago
1,069

Can’t Knock the Hustle: The Allen Iverson Cover Story from SLAM 32

8 hours ago
322

NBA Playoff Kicks of the Night

9 hours ago
925