The Minnesota Lynx have acquired guard Odyssey Sims from the Los Angeles Sparks, the team announced in a press release. Heading to the west coast will be third-year guard Alexis Jones.

The addition of Sims, the No. 2 pick in the 2014 WNBA draft, will give the Lynx an extra rotation player as they cope with the losses of Maya Moore and Lindsey Whalen.

The 26-year-old averaged 8.6 points per game for the Sparks last season but saw a smaller role in two years with Los Angeles than she did previously in Tulsa and Dallas.

Jones will join a Sparks team eager to tap the 2017 WNBA champions brain as they gear up for the 2019 campaign. Jones played a bit role for the Lynx over the course of the past two seasons.