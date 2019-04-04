Magic Sign Michael Carter-Williams For Rest Of Season

by April 04, 2019
111
Michael Carter-Williams of the Orlando Magic

The Orlando Magic have signed Michael Carter-Williams for the remainder of the season, the team announced in a press release. Additionally, the club announced that it has released Isaiah Briscoe.

STORY: Magic waive rookie guard Isaiah Briscoe but remain interested.

Carter-Williams has already served two 10-day contracts with the Magic so the team is simply retaining the the 27-year-old guard for the rest of the 2018-19 campaign and postseason.

The release of Briscoe was necessary for Carter-Williams to be eligible for postseason play as Carter-Williams was initially signed with a hardship exception.

Now that the playoffs are a very real possibility for Orlando, the team needed to open up a standard roster spot and did exactly that by cutting ties with Briscoe, whose contract is non-guaranteed after this season.

In nine games with the Magic, Carter-Williams has averaged 5.4 points, 4.8 rebounds and 3.7 assists, all the while providing versatility and defensive length for a team in the midst of a tense battle for one of the East’s final playoff berths.

   
You Might Also Like
Isaiah Briscoe of the Orlando Magic

Magic Waive Rookie Guard Isaiah Briscoe

7 mins ago
8
Donatas Motiejunas of the Shandong Golden Stars

Spurs Plan To Sign Donatas Motiejunas Today

1 hour ago
506
Greg Monroe of the Toronto Raptors

Sixers To Sign Greg Monroe, Waive Justin Patton

20 hours ago
579
Billy Garrett of the Westchester Knicks

Knicks Sign Billy Garrett From Affiliate

2 days ago
162
B.J. Johnson of the Lakeland Magic

Kings Sign B.J. Johnson For Rest Of Season

2 days ago
117
Isaac Humphries of the Kentucky Wildcats

Hawks Sign Ex-Kentucky Big Isaac Humphries

3 days ago
131

TRENDING


Most Recent
Isaiah Briscoe of the Orlando Magic

Magic Waive Rookie Guard Isaiah Briscoe

7 mins ago
8
Michael Carter-Williams of the Orlando Magic

Magic Sign Michael Carter-Williams For Rest Of Season

43 mins ago
111
Donatas Motiejunas of the Shandong Golden Stars

Spurs Plan To Sign Donatas Motiejunas Today

1 hour ago
506

Post Up: Trae Young’s 33 Points Helps Hawks Beat Sixers at Home

11 hours ago
509

LeBron James: ‘I’m Confident That Players Want to Play With Me’

12 hours ago
1,949