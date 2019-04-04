Magic Sign Michael Carter-Williams For Rest Of Season

The Orlando Magic have signed Michael Carter-Williams for the remainder of the season, the team announced in a press release. Additionally, the club announced that it has released Isaiah Briscoe.

STORY: Magic waive rookie guard Isaiah Briscoe but remain interested.

Carter-Williams has already served two 10-day contracts with the Magic so the team is simply retaining the the 27-year-old guard for the rest of the 2018-19 campaign and postseason.

The release of Briscoe was necessary for Carter-Williams to be eligible for postseason play as Carter-Williams was initially signed with a hardship exception.

Now that the playoffs are a very real possibility for Orlando, the team needed to open up a standard roster spot and did exactly that by cutting ties with Briscoe, whose contract is non-guaranteed after this season.

In nine games with the Magic, Carter-Williams has averaged 5.4 points, 4.8 rebounds and 3.7 assists, all the while providing versatility and defensive length for a team in the midst of a tense battle for one of the East’s final playoff berths.