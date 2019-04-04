Magic Waive Rookie Guard Isaiah Briscoe

The Orlando Magic have waived Isaiah Briscoe, the team announced in a press release. The move was a necessary one in order for teammate Michael Carter-Williams to be eligible for the postseason.

Briscoe’s cap hit for 2017-18 is $838,464 but his two seasons beyond 2018-19 were non-guarateed.

In 39 games of limited action for Orlando, the 22-year-old averaged 3.5 points and 2.2 assists. He’ll likely be back on the franchise’s radar as early as this summer should he clear waivers.

Per Keith Smith of Yahoo Sports, Orlando feared Briscoe would not be ready for the playoffs after undergoing knee surgery in March. The team, Smith writes, didn’t want to be limited to just two healthy point guards in the postseason so they waived Briscoe and retained Jerian Grant.