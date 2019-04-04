Magic Waive Rookie Guard Isaiah Briscoe

by April 04, 2019
129
Isaiah Briscoe of the Orlando Magic

The Orlando Magic have waived Isaiah Briscoe, the team announced in a press release. The move was a necessary one in order for teammate Michael Carter-Williams to be eligible for the postseason.

STORY: Magic sign Michael Carter-Williams for rest of season

Briscoe’s cap hit for 2017-18 is $838,464 but his two seasons beyond 2018-19 were non-guarateed.

In 39 games of limited action for Orlando, the 22-year-old averaged 3.5 points and 2.2 assists. He’ll likely be back on the franchise’s radar as early as this summer should he clear waivers.

Per Keith Smith of Yahoo Sports, Orlando feared Briscoe would not be ready for the playoffs after undergoing knee surgery in March. The team, Smith writes, didn’t want to be limited to just two healthy point guards in the postseason so they waived Briscoe and retained Jerian Grant.

   
You Might Also Like
Michael Carter-Williams of the Orlando Magic

Magic Sign Michael Carter-Williams For Rest Of Season

3 hours ago
357
Donatas Motiejunas of the Shandong Golden Stars

UPDATE: Spurs Finally Sign Donatas Motiejunas

4 hours ago
921
Justin Patton of the Philadelphia 76ers

UPDATE: Sixers Waive Big Man Justin Patton

23 hours ago
35
Greg Monroe of the Toronto Raptors

UPDATE: Sixers Sign Playoff-Eligible Greg Monroe

23 hours ago
630
Billy Garrett of the Westchester Knicks

Knicks Sign Billy Garrett From Affiliate

2 days ago
171
B.J. Johnson of the Lakeland Magic

Kings Sign B.J. Johnson For Rest Of Season

2 days ago
126

TRENDING


Most Recent
David Griffin of the Cleveland Cavaliers

Pelicans’ GM Search Includes David Griffin

10 mins ago
7

NBA Kicks of the Night

1 hour ago
115
Isaiah Briscoe of the Orlando Magic

Magic Waive Rookie Guard Isaiah Briscoe

3 hours ago
129
Michael Carter-Williams of the Orlando Magic

Magic Sign Michael Carter-Williams For Rest Of Season

3 hours ago
357
Donatas Motiejunas of the Shandong Golden Stars

UPDATE: Spurs Finally Sign Donatas Motiejunas

4 hours ago
921