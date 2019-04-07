Nickeil Alexander-Walker To Enter Draft

by April 07, 2019
40
Nickeil Alexander-Walker of the Virginia Tech Hokies

Nickeil Alexander-Walker has decided to sign an agent and enter the 2019 NBA Draft. The sophomore guard out of Virginia Techtweeted the announcement on Sunday.

Alexander-Walker will enter the draft as a likely first-round pick and potential lottery candidate. He presently sits in the No. 19 spot on Tankathon’s NBA Draft Big Board.

In 34 games for the Hokies this season, Alexander-Walker averaged 16.2 points, 4.1 rebounds and 4.0 assists per game. The 6’5″ 20-year-old has a 6’9″ wingspan.

Early entrant NBA hopefuls will have until April 21 to enter their name in the draft and can sign agents and participate in pre-draft workouts, even the Combine, for over a month before the withdrawal deadline.

 
