Pelicans’ GM Search Includes David Griffin

The New Orleans Pelicans have begun interviews to fill their front office vacancy and, as Marc Stein of The New York Times tweets, Cavaliers general manager David Griffin is on the short-list of candidates who have or will be speaking with the organization.

Other known candidates in the mix for the Pelicans job are, according to Jeff Duncan of The Times-Picayune, Danny Ferry, Larry Harris, Trajan Langdon, Gersson Rosas, Tommy Sheppard.

Griffin, the most decorated of the bunch, served as the general manager of the Cavs from 2014 until 2017, playing a vital role in helping the franchise win its first championship in 2016.

Langdon and Harris are the current assistant general managers of the Warriors and Nets, respectively, while Rosas serves as the vice president of basketball operations for the Rockets.

Sheppard, too, is a vice president of basketball operations but has taken the reins of the Wizards on a temporary basis following the dismissal of team president Ernie Grunfeld earlier this week. Sheppard is a candidate to fill that permanent position as well.

Ferry, New Orleans’ current interim general manager, has held down the fort for the Pelicans since Dell Demps was fired in February after the trade deadline.

Whichever candidate does come out on top will have the looming challenge of making the most of the on-going Anthony Davis situation. No small task for any front office, let alone a new regime.