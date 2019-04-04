Pelicans’ GM Search Includes David Griffin

by April 04, 2019
1
David Griffin of the Cleveland Cavaliers

The New Orleans Pelicans have begun interviews to fill their front office vacancy and, as Marc Stein of The New York Times tweets, Cavaliers general manager David Griffin is on the short-list of candidates who have or will be speaking with the organization.

Other known candidates in the mix for the Pelicans job are, according to Jeff Duncan of The Times-Picayune, Danny Ferry, Larry Harris, Trajan Langdon, Gersson Rosas, Tommy Sheppard.

Griffin, the most decorated of the bunch, served as the general manager of the Cavs from 2014 until 2017, playing a vital role in helping the franchise win its first championship in 2016.

Langdon and Harris are the current assistant general managers of the Warriors and Nets, respectively, while Rosas serves as the vice president of basketball operations for the Rockets.

Sheppard, too, is a vice president of basketball operations but has taken the reins of the Wizards on a temporary basis following the dismissal of team president Ernie Grunfeld earlier this week. Sheppard is a candidate to fill that permanent position as well.

Story: Wizards fire Ernie Grunfeld after 16 years at the helm

Ferry, New Orleans’ current interim general manager, has held down the fort for the Pelicans since Dell Demps was fired in February after the trade deadline.

Whichever candidate does come out on top will have the looming challenge of making the most of the on-going Anthony Davis situation. No small task for any front office, let alone a new regime.

       
You Might Also Like
Ernie Grunfeld of the Washington Wizards

Wizards Fire Pres. Ernie Grunfeld After 16 Years

2 days ago
186

Dirk Nowitzki Moves Past Wilt Chamberlain on NBA’s All-Time Scoring List

2 weeks ago
1,646

Cavs Tried Pairing LeBron James With Kevin Durant After the 2016 NBA Finals

3 weeks ago
8,898

Jeanie Buss: Lakers’ Reported Pursuit of Anthony Davis ‘Fake News’

1 month ago
6,334

Anthony Davis: ‘As the CEO of My Own Business, I’ve Got the Power’

1 month ago
3,028

LeBron James: ‘I Feel Good About Where We Are’

1 month ago
2,690

TRENDING


Most Recent
David Griffin of the Cleveland Cavaliers

Pelicans’ GM Search Includes David Griffin

1 min ago
1

NBA Kicks of the Night

1 hour ago
100
Isaiah Briscoe of the Orlando Magic

Magic Waive Rookie Guard Isaiah Briscoe

2 hours ago
118
Michael Carter-Williams of the Orlando Magic

Magic Sign Michael Carter-Williams For Rest Of Season

3 hours ago
343
Donatas Motiejunas of the Shandong Golden Stars

UPDATE: Spurs Finally Sign Donatas Motiejunas

4 hours ago
913