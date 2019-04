The Phoenix Suns fired head coach Igor Kokoskov after just one season with the team, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported late Monday night. Wojnarowski notes that Phoenix is looking at 76ers assistant Monty Williams for their head-coaching vacancy, who is also in talks with the Lakers.

Suns had planned to bring Kokoskov back for a second season, especially after the team's stronger play in late stages of the season. Kokoskov has been a well-respected tactician who becomes another victim of the constant turnover in Phoenix. https://t.co/OgHCTGCTH7 — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) April 23, 2019

Phoenix went 19-63 under Kokoskov this year.