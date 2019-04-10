R.J. Barrett To Declare For 2019 NBA Draft

by April 10, 2019
97
R.J. Barrett of the Duke Blue Devils

Duke swingman R.J. Barrett has formally announced that he’s declaring for the 2019 NBA Draft. The top prospect released a video revealing the decision on Twitter.

Barrett’s decision to leave Duke after his freshman season comes as no surprise, he and teammate Zion Williamson have both long been locks to get drafted in the top few picks come June.

At present, Barrett sits in the No. 5 spot of Tankathon’s NBA Draft Big Board, but his name has been mentioned as a possible No. 2 choice on and off throughout the 2018-19 season.

Barrett will join Murray State’s Ja Morant as the highest profile prospects to have formally announced their intentions to declare for the draft. The two are widely considered the likely choices to trail Williamson on draft day.

Although Barrett and Williamson were knocked out by Michigan State in the 2019 NCAA Tournament, the two project as franchise cornerstones at the next level. Barrett, in particular, could see his value rise on an NBA floor surrounded by NBA shooters.

 
