Raptors Ink Eric Moreland For Rest Of Season

by April 09, 2019
248
Eric Moreland of the Toronto Raptors

The Toronto Raptors have signed Eric Moreland for the rest of the season, Blake Murphy of The Athletic tweets. The big man will provide frontcourt depth for the Eastern Conference’s No. 2 seed ahead of the postseason.

This is technically Moreland’s third deal with Toronto this season. In addition to signing with the team during training camp, Moreland served a 10-day deal with the Raptors last month, averaging 2.3 points and 4.3 rebounds during his three games on the roster.

The 27-year-old additionally had signed with Phoenix in December and has had stops in Detroit and Sacramento over the course of his career.

The addition of Moreland gives the Raptors 15 players heading into the playoffs and a sense of insurance behind Marc Gasol and Serge Ibaka.

Moreland will presumably sign a prorated minimum, which will push Toronto ever so slightly deeper into the luxury tax.

   
