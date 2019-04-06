UPDATE: Rockets Add G League MIP Michael Frazier

by April 06, 2019
117
Michael Frazier of the Rio Grande Valley Vipers

Update #1: The Rockets have announced that this deal is official.

The Houston Rockets will sign Michael Frazier to a rest-of-season contract, Tim MacMahon of ESPN reports. The former Florida Gator has bounced between the G League and Italy since 2015 but settled into a role with Houston’s affiliate in Rio Grande Valley.

After two seasons abroad, Frazier emerged as a force for the Vipers, averaging 16.9 points and 5.6 rebounds and 3.3 assists per game. He’ll join RGV’s big league club with two games left in the regular season.

Houston had an open roster slot to accommodate Frazier without any corresponding moves and had enough breathing room to take on his prorated contract without creeping over the luxury threshold that they’ve flirted with this season.

Frazier is a product of Montverde Academy and spent three seasons with the Gators from 2012-15.

   
