Romeo Langford To Enter NBA Draft

by April 04, 2019
9
Romeo Langford of the Indiana Hoosiers

After an injury plagued freshman campaign at Indiana, Romeo Langford has decided to declare for the 2019 NBA Draft, Jonathan Givony of ESPN reports.

Though once considered a potential top-five pick, Langford currently sits in the No. 16 spot on Tankathon’s NBA Draft Big Board. Much of that dip could be attributed to lingering thumb issues that now require surgery.

Per Givony, the severity of Langford’s injury wasn’t known until the end of Indiana’s season but the 19-year-old guard played through pain from November 27 on.

Despite the setback, Langford still averaged 16.5 points per game for the Hoosiers and intrigues NBA scouts thanks to his defensive versatility, length and ability to create his own shot.

NCAA underclassmen have until April 21 to declare as Early Entrants for the draft, at which point they’ll have a month to work out for teams and participate in the Combine before the deadline to potentially withdraw.

 
