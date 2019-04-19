Sekou Doumbouya Enters 2019 NBA Draft

by April 19, 2019
143
Sekou Doumbouya of Limoges

International combo forward Sekou Doumbouya has entered the 2019 NBA Draft, Jonathan Givony of ESPN reports. The 18-year-old is the highest projected non-NCAA player at this stage in the drafting process.

Doumbouya is a Guinea-born, France-raised forward with length and athleticism that could make him an elite defender. He currently sits in the No. 10 spot on Tankathon’s NBA Draft Big Board.

Much of the intrigue surrounding Doumbouya revolves around what his potential ceiling could be in an NBA environment, at first glance he projects as a prototypical modern forward capable of shifting back and forth between the 3 and the 4 as necessary.

Although scouts and teams haven’t gotten the chance to work out Doumbouya and start forecasting what he might be capable of in their organization, the fact that he’s earned a starting gig in the French Pro A league bodes well for his ability to be an impact player in the NBA eventually.

  
You Might Also Like

‘I’m Kevin Durant. You Know Who I Am.’

15 hours ago
3,416

Ben Simmons Dismisses ‘Average’ Comment from Jared Dudley

15 hours ago
2,014
Jarrett Culver of the Texas Tech Red Raiders

Jarrett Culver Expected To Declare

19 hours ago
194
jalen suggs

Top PG in 2020? Jalen Suggs Dominates UAA 😈

20 hours ago
129

NBA Playoff Kicks of the Night

23 hours ago
1,214

‘Nobody’s Better’: James Harden Notches Triple-Double in Game 2 vs Jazz

1 day ago
1,236

TRENDING


Most Recent
Sekou Doumbouya of Limoges

Sekou Doumbouya Enters 2019 NBA Draft

1 hour ago
143

Post Up: Derrick White ERUPTS for Career-High 36 Points in Key Spurs Win

9 hours ago
665
Dwight Howard of the Washington Wizards

Dwight Howard Picks Up 2019-20 Player Option

13 hours ago
2,071

‘I’m Kevin Durant. You Know Who I Am.’

15 hours ago
3,416

Ben Simmons Dismisses ‘Average’ Comment from Jared Dudley

15 hours ago
2,014