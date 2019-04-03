Sixers To Sign Greg Monroe, Waive Justin Patton

by April 03, 2019
24
Greg Monroe of the Toronto Raptors

The Philadelphia 76ers plan to sign veteran big man Greg Monroe tomorrow, Jordan Shultz of ESPN reports. The 28-year-old center is expected to put pen to paper Thursday after the team waives Justin Patton.

Monroe has already logged 40 games of action this season across stints with both the Toronto Raptors and Boston Celtics. Most recently Monroe fulfilled a 10-day deal with the Cs that came to an end this week.

That last part, the distinction that Monroe’s 10-day deal expired and that he was specifically not waived means that the big man would be eligible to play in the postseason.

Per Larry Coon’s CBA FAQ:

“If a team requests waivers on a player after March 1, the player is ineligible to be included in the playoff roster of any team that subsequently signs or acquires him.”

With less than 10 days remaining in the regular season, Monroe is likely to sign a prorated rest-of-season contract with Philadelphia and will add traditional big man depth to a frontcourt that already includes Joel Embiid and Boban Marjanovic.

While Monroe’s value has dipped in today’s fast-paced NBA, he’s less than two years removed from a dominant postseason showing with the Milwaukee Bucks back in 2017. If he can work his way into the Sixers’ rotation he could be an interesting niche play in a seven-game series.

This post will be updated when the moves are made official.

    
You Might Also Like
Billy Garrett of the Westchester Knicks

Knicks Sign Billy Garrett

23 hours ago
71
B.J. Johnson of the Lakeland Magic

Kings Sign B.J. Johnson

1 day ago
46
Isaac Humphries of the Kentucky Wildcats

Hawks Sign Isaac Humphries

2 days ago
32

Jimmer Fredette Agrees to Two-Year Deal with Phoenix Suns

2 weeks ago
1,651

Bucks, Eric Bledsoe Agree to Four-Year, $70 Million Extension

1 month ago
1,219

Report: Spurs, Pau Gasol Agree to Buyout; Expected to Sign With Bucks

1 month ago
2,797

TRENDING


Most Recent
Greg Monroe of the Toronto Raptors

Sixers To Sign Greg Monroe, Waive Justin Patton

10 mins ago
24

Channing Frye: ‘If You Think I Suck, I’ll See You at L.A. Fitness in a Year’

4 hours ago
500

Ron Artest Documentary to Show Full Malice at the Palace Footage

8 hours ago
10,783

Shaquille O’Neal: Giannis Antetokounmpo ‘Better Than Me at 24’

9 hours ago
1,139

‘That’s for Nipsey’: Russell Westbrook Delivers 20-20-21 Performance

9 hours ago
1,110