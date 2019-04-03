Sixers To Sign Greg Monroe, Waive Justin Patton

The Philadelphia 76ers plan to sign veteran big man Greg Monroe tomorrow, Jordan Shultz of ESPN reports. The 28-year-old center is expected to put pen to paper Thursday after the team waives Justin Patton.

Monroe has already logged 40 games of action this season across stints with both the Toronto Raptors and Boston Celtics. Most recently Monroe fulfilled a 10-day deal with the Cs that came to an end this week.

That last part, the distinction that Monroe’s 10-day deal expired and that he was specifically not waived means that the big man would be eligible to play in the postseason.

Per Larry Coon’s CBA FAQ:

“If a team requests waivers on a player after March 1, the player is ineligible to be included in the playoff roster of any team that subsequently signs or acquires him.”

With less than 10 days remaining in the regular season, Monroe is likely to sign a prorated rest-of-season contract with Philadelphia and will add traditional big man depth to a frontcourt that already includes Joel Embiid and Boban Marjanovic.

While Monroe’s value has dipped in today’s fast-paced NBA, he’s less than two years removed from a dominant postseason showing with the Milwaukee Bucks back in 2017. If he can work his way into the Sixers’ rotation he could be an interesting niche play in a seven-game series.

This post will be updated when the moves are made official.