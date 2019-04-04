Spurs Plan To Sign Donatas Motiejunas Today

by April 04, 2019
430
Donatas Motiejunas of the Shandong Golden Stars

The San Antonio Spurs plan to sign free agent big man Donatas Motiejunas today, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN tweets. The 28-year-old has been out of the NBA since playing 34 games with the Pelicans in 2016-17.

News initially broke in March that the two parties had an interest in each other but nothing public developed after the initial report. According to Lithuanian basketball reported Donatas Urbonas, visa issues are to blame for the delay.

Motiejunas has spent the past two season playing for the Shandong Golden Stars in China and could be an intriguing depth add for the Spurs after showing glimpses of potential during his previous NBA stop.

San Antonio will be Motiejunas’ third NBA stop, all in the Southwest Division. He’ll slot into a Spurs rotation bound for the postseason and look to carve out frontcourt minutes alongside LaMarcus Aldridge, Jakob Poeltl and Davis Bertans.

This story will be updated when the move becomes official.

   
You Might Also Like
Michael Carter-Williams of the Orlando Magic

Magic Sign Michael Carter-Williams For Rest Of Season

31 mins ago
76
Greg Monroe of the Toronto Raptors

Sixers To Sign Greg Monroe, Waive Justin Patton

20 hours ago
576
Billy Garrett of the Westchester Knicks

Knicks Sign Billy Garrett From Affiliate

2 days ago
159
B.J. Johnson of the Lakeland Magic

Kings Sign B.J. Johnson For Rest Of Season

2 days ago
116
Isaac Humphries of the Kentucky Wildcats

Hawks Sign Ex-Kentucky Big Isaac Humphries

3 days ago
130

Manu Ginobili’s Jersey Retired: ‘He’s the Definition of Spurs Basketball’

6 days ago
1,276

TRENDING


Most Recent
Michael Carter-Williams of the Orlando Magic

Magic Sign Michael Carter-Williams For Rest Of Season

31 mins ago
76
Donatas Motiejunas of the Shandong Golden Stars

Spurs Plan To Sign Donatas Motiejunas Today

1 hour ago
430

Post Up: Trae Young’s 33 Points Helps Hawks Beat Sixers at Home

11 hours ago
503

LeBron James: ‘I’m Confident That Players Want to Play With Me’

12 hours ago
1,891

Stephen Curry Fixed His Vision This Season By Wearing Contacts

12 hours ago
886