Spurs Plan To Sign Donatas Motiejunas Today

The San Antonio Spurs plan to sign free agent big man Donatas Motiejunas today, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN tweets. The 28-year-old has been out of the NBA since playing 34 games with the Pelicans in 2016-17.

News initially broke in March that the two parties had an interest in each other but nothing public developed after the initial report. According to Lithuanian basketball reported Donatas Urbonas, visa issues are to blame for the delay.

Motiejunas has spent the past two season playing for the Shandong Golden Stars in China and could be an intriguing depth add for the Spurs after showing glimpses of potential during his previous NBA stop.

San Antonio will be Motiejunas’ third NBA stop, all in the Southwest Division. He’ll slot into a Spurs rotation bound for the postseason and look to carve out frontcourt minutes alongside LaMarcus Aldridge, Jakob Poeltl and Davis Bertans.

This story will be updated when the move becomes official.