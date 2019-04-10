Suns To Hire Jeff Bower As VP Of Basketball Ops

The Phoenix Suns are expected to hire Jeff Bower as vice president of basketball operations within the next 24-48 hours, John Gambadoro of Arizona Sports 98.7 FM reports.

The executive will join Phoenix’s front office with 11 years of experience as a general manager and will work in conjunction with current interim general manager James Jones.

News of the pairing doesn’t come as a total surprise, as Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN detailed franchise owner Robert Sarver’s affinity for the ex-Detroit Pistons executive over the weekend.

The installation of Bower in the position will close the vacancy left open when Phoenix fired previous general manager Ryan McDonough last October.

Bower will join a team that’s won, on averaged, 22.8 games over the course of the past four seasons.

He, alongside Jones and head coach Igor Kokoskov will have the challenge of turning a handful of intriguing draft assets – including a 2019 pick with a 52.1% chance of falling in the top-four – into a competitive basketball team.