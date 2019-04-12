Ties Broken For 2019 Lottery Order

The NBA has broken a series of ties which gives teams slightly more clarity as to where they stand heading into the official draft lottery in May.

In situations where teams finished the season with matching records, the better draft pick is awarded to the winner of a randomized drawing.

Below is a list of the tie-breakers…

Slots #2, #3 (19-63)

Cleveland (Winner) -> #2

Phoenix -> #3

Analysis: Due to the new lottery rules that smooth the percentage of winning the top pick out over the worst three teams this doesn’t have much of an impact. It does, however, mean that Phoenix’s worst-case scenario is now slightly worse. The Suns could drop to 5th overall if they’re leapfrogged in the lottery, while Cleveland could only drop to 4th overall.



Slots #7, #8, #9 (33-49)

New Orleans (Winner) -> #7

Memphis (potentially to Boston*) -> #8

Atlanta (from Dallas*) -> #9

Analysis: If Memphis’ pick falls out of the top-eight, it will go to Boston. If Atlanta’s sneaks into the top-five, it will stay with Dallas.

Slots #12, #13, #14 (39-43)

Charlotte (Winner) -> #12

Miami -> #13

Boston (from Sacramento) -> #14



Slots #16, #17 (42-40)

Orlando (Winner) -> #16

Brooklyn -> #17

Slots #18, #19, #20 (48-34)

Indiana (Winner) -> #18

San Antonio -> #19

Boston (from LA Clippers) -> #20

Slots #21,#22 (49-33)

Oklahoma City (Winner) -> #21

Boston -> #22

Slots #25, #26 (53-29)

Portland (Winner) -> #25

Cleveland (from Houston) -> #26

For an updated list of the official 2019 NBA Draft Order, including the inherent lottery odds of each draft position, visit Tankathon.com.





