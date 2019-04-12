Ties Broken For 2019 Lottery Order

by April 12, 2019
446

The NBA has broken a series of ties which gives teams slightly more clarity as to where they stand heading into the official draft lottery in May.

In situations where teams finished the season with matching records, the better draft pick is awarded to the winner of a randomized drawing.

Below is a list of the tie-breakers…

Slots #2, #3 (19-63)

Cleveland (Winner) -> #2

Phoenix -> #3

Analysis: Due to the new lottery rules that smooth the percentage of winning the top pick out over the worst three teams this doesn’t have much of an impact. It does, however, mean that Phoenix’s worst-case scenario is now slightly worse. The Suns could drop to 5th overall if they’re leapfrogged in the lottery, while Cleveland could only drop to 4th overall.

Slots #7, #8, #9 (33-49)

New Orleans (Winner) -> #7

Memphis (potentially to Boston*) -> #8

Atlanta (from Dallas*) -> #9

Analysis: If Memphis’ pick falls out of the top-eight, it will go to Boston. If Atlanta’s sneaks into the top-five, it will stay with Dallas.

Slots #12, #13, #14 (39-43)

Charlotte (Winner) -> #12

Miami -> #13

Boston (from Sacramento) -> #14

Slots #16, #17 (42-40)

Orlando (Winner) -> #16

Brooklyn -> #17

Slots #18, #19, #20 (48-34)

Indiana (Winner) -> #18

San Antonio -> #19

Boston (from LA Clippers) -> #20

Slots #21,#22 (49-33)

Oklahoma City (Winner) -> #21

Boston -> #22

Slots #25, #26 (53-29)

Portland (Winner) -> #25

Cleveland (from Houston) -> #26

For an updated list of the official 2019 NBA Draft Order, including the inherent lottery odds of each draft position, visit Tankathon.com.


 
You Might Also Like

Report: Lakers Prevented Unauthorized Surgery on Lonzo Ball’s Ankle

2 hours ago
609

Lakers Part Ways With Luke Walton

3 hours ago
444

Mike Conley: ‘I Want to Be an Impact Player on a Championship Team’

3 hours ago
913

Chris Paul: ‘We All Need to Win a Championship’

5 hours ago
770

Brett Brown on Nets Matchup: ‘Dangerous. Completely Dangerous’

6 hours ago
549

DeMarcus Cousins: ‘I Don’t Want To Be Boogie’

8 hours ago
1,038

TRENDING


Most Recent

Report: Lakers Prevented Unauthorized Surgery on Lonzo Ball’s Ankle

2 hours ago
609

Ties Broken For 2019 Lottery Order

2 hours ago
446

David Griffin To Become President Of Pelicans

2 hours ago
276

Lakers Part Ways With Luke Walton

3 hours ago
444

Mike Conley: ‘I Want to Be an Impact Player on a Championship Team’

3 hours ago
913