Top Prospect Zion Williamson Declares For Draft

After a single season at Duke, consensus No. 1 prospect Zion Williamson has announced that he’ll be declaring for the 2019 NBA Draft. Williamson formally revealed his intentions in an Instagram post.

Williamson wasted no time proving at the collegiate level that he was as tantalizing an NBA prospect as scouts expected him to be prior to the 2018-19 season. His combination of size and explosiveness is unprecedented in basketball.

Williamson averaged 22.6 points and 8.9 rebounds per game this year while guiding the Blue Devils to an appearance in the Elite Eight. He’ll now turn his attention to making whichever NBA team wins the lottery a very happy franchise.

With the 2018-19 NBA regular season now in the books and the tie-breakers officially broken, fans can salivate at the odds their team has of landing the No. 1 pick. The New York Knicks, Cleveland Cavaliers and Phoenix Suns have the best shot, each with a 14% chance.

The 6’7″, 285-pound, 18-year-old has elite strength with the athleticism and dribbling skills to be a game changer at the professional level. He finished the season in a tier unto himself on Tankathon’s NBA Draft Big Board.