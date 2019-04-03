UPDATE: Sixers Waive Big Man Justin Patton

by April 03, 2019
31
Justin Patton of the Philadelphia 76ers

Update #1 (Apr. 4, 9:37 AM):The NBA’s transaction log officially lists Justin Patton as having been waived on April 3.

The Philadelphia 76ers plan to release Justin Patton in order to make room free agent Greg Monroe, Jordan Shultz of ESPN reports. Patton played just 21 minutes across three games for the Sixers after coming over from the Minnesota Timberwolves in the Jimmy Butler trade.

STORY: Sixers plan to sign Greg Monroe, who retains playoff eligibility.

Patton, still just 21 years old, was the 16th pick in the 2017 NBA Draft but has struggled to stay on the court after a series of foot surgeries dating back to the summer after he was drafted.

Although the big man out of Creighton remains an intriguing young prospect, his third-year option was declined by the Timberwolves last fall, meaning he’ll become an unrestricted free agent in 2019.

In 11 games for Philadelphia’s G League affiliate in Delaware, Patton averaged 8.7 points and 5.6 rebounds in just 18.5 minutes per game.

   
You Might Also Like
Isaiah Briscoe of the Orlando Magic

Magic Waive Rookie Guard Isaiah Briscoe

2 hours ago
98
Michael Carter-Williams of the Orlando Magic

Magic Sign Michael Carter-Williams For Rest Of Season

3 hours ago
313
Donatas Motiejunas of the Shandong Golden Stars

UPDATE: Spurs Finally Sign Donatas Motiejunas

3 hours ago
892

Giannis Antetokounmpo Responds to ‘Most Unstoppable’ Boast from Joel Embiid

14 hours ago
4,657
Greg Monroe of the Toronto Raptors

UPDATE: Sixers Sign Playoff-Eligible Greg Monroe

22 hours ago
616
Billy Garrett of the Westchester Knicks

Knicks Sign Billy Garrett From Affiliate

2 days ago
168

TRENDING


Most Recent

NBA Kicks of the Night

33 mins ago
62
Isaiah Briscoe of the Orlando Magic

Magic Waive Rookie Guard Isaiah Briscoe

2 hours ago
98
Michael Carter-Williams of the Orlando Magic

Magic Sign Michael Carter-Williams For Rest Of Season

3 hours ago
313
Donatas Motiejunas of the Shandong Golden Stars

UPDATE: Spurs Finally Sign Donatas Motiejunas

3 hours ago
892

Post Up: Trae Young’s 33 Points Helps Hawks Beat Sixers at Home

13 hours ago
571