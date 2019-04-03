UPDATE: Sixers Waive Big Man Justin Patton

Update #1 (Apr. 4, 9:37 AM):The NBA’s transaction log officially lists Justin Patton as having been waived on April 3.

The Philadelphia 76ers plan to release Justin Patton in order to make room free agent Greg Monroe, Jordan Shultz of ESPN reports. Patton played just 21 minutes across three games for the Sixers after coming over from the Minnesota Timberwolves in the Jimmy Butler trade.

STORY: Sixers plan to sign Greg Monroe, who retains playoff eligibility.

Patton, still just 21 years old, was the 16th pick in the 2017 NBA Draft but has struggled to stay on the court after a series of foot surgeries dating back to the summer after he was drafted.

Although the big man out of Creighton remains an intriguing young prospect, his third-year option was declined by the Timberwolves last fall, meaning he’ll become an unrestricted free agent in 2019.

In 11 games for Philadelphia’s G League affiliate in Delaware, Patton averaged 8.7 points and 5.6 rebounds in just 18.5 minutes per game.