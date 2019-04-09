Wolves Sign Mitch Creek For Rest Of Season

by April 09, 2019
28
Mitch Creek of the Brooklyn Nets

The Minnesota Timberwolves have re-signed Mitch Creek to a rest-of-season contract that will keep him in town through the final three days of the year, Jon Krawczynski of The Athletic tweets.

Creek signed a 10-day deal with the Wolves in late March but hasn’t dressed for the team yet. The four games he’s logged in 2018-19 all came with the Brooklyn Nets on another 10-day contract earlier in the year.

The addition of Creek bumps Minnesota’s roster count back up to 16, where it’s sat since they initially signed the Australian wing by means of a league hardship provision.

Creek averaged 3.8 points in his four games for Brooklyn earlier this season.

   
