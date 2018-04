The NBA 2K League launched its first promo spot, “It’s Our Time”, featuring players selected in the inaugural 2K League draft.

Narrated by Yeah I Compete, a member of the inaugural class, the spot reveals the players behind the avatars. Combining visuals of in-game moments, the players proclaim that “it’s our time.”

The season tips off May 1 on Twitch at twitch.tv/nba2kleague.