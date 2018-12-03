Eastbay 2018 Holiday Heat Check

Eastbay has all the latest gear from Jordan Brand, Nike and others, making it easy this holiday season to scoop the perfect gift. Scroll down to see what to grab for the hoop-head in your life and click on the title of each item to purchase it.

Nike LeBron 16
Decorated with a Battleknit 2.0 upper, and sitting on a Nike Max Air midsole, the LeBron 16 is an evolution in James’ signature line. The new shoe is building off the LeBron 15, which featured the first version of Battleknit and a similar midsole. The 16 is making use of a stronger knit that’s been created by hot-off-the-presses technology, giving Nike the ability to combine new woven patterns both through and around the knit component. This is available in multiple colorways–head to their site to see the full range.

eastbay

Nike NBA Full Zip Hoodie
Full-length Dri-FIT covers this special edition Nike hoodie. Rep the League in white, black, grey, or navy or your favorite squad’s colors with a form-fitting, zip-up piece.

eastbay

NBA Swingman Jersey
A new slim cut makes up the silhouette of Nike’s official NBA threads. The shoulders and armholes have been re-designed to accommodate the League’s modern players. Today’s hoopers love a one-to-one fit and the Swingman jersey delivers on that design. Made out of breathable mesh, the Swingman jersey also features NikeConnect, a unique technology that is paired with the NikeConnect app, bringing you closer to your favorite players than ever.

eastbay

 

Jordan Jumpman Air Pants
Fleece-based and sweat-absorbing material highlight these Jordan Brand sweats. The iconic Jumpman logo sits proudly on the left leg.

eastbay

 

Nike Hoops Backpack
Stay in your bag with compartments that can hold sneakers, basketballs, laptops, shirts, shorts and water bottles. The Nike Hoops Elite Backpack can carry everything a hooper needs.

eastbay

