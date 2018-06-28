First-Ever Nike Kyrie Low Dropping June 29 👟

Kyrie Irving’s newest signature sneaker is a low silhouette, marking the first time his line’s featured a low-cut joint.

“Kyrie wanted his Low to have everything his signature game shoes have had, but retooled with an all-day play component,” Ben Nethongkome, lead designer of the Kyrie 4, says via Nike.

The Nike Kyrie Low features a midfoot strap that stretches across the whole sneaker. Its traction pattern is inspired by the Kobe 10 and its curved outsole is a continuation of the structure that started with the Kyrie 2.

The Nike Zoom Air unit in the Low is bottom-loaded, providing more cushioning on each step. There’s also Zoom Air in the heel and forefoot.

The Nike Kyrie Low drops tomorrow, June 29, for $115.

Photos by Joseph Sherman