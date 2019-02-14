‘Enshrined’ Art Installation Opens at All-Star Weekend in Charlotte

Created for Go Hoop Day, “Enshrined” is an art installation series that celebrates a deeper connection to the game of basketball.

The installation—created by Justin Leonard, co-founder of Go Hoop Day—is open to the public throughout NBA All-Star Weekend from February 14-17 on the wall behind Jung’s Cleaners in Uptown Charlotte.

Check out photos of the installation below, and be sure to pay close attention to the Metta World Peace shrine box—you’ll see the cover of SLAM 90 on one of the walls. Respect.

Featured players:

Baron Davis, Charlotte Hornets

Shareef Abdur-Rahim, Atlanta Hawks

Metta World Peace, Los Angeles Lakers

Chris Paul, Charlotte Hornets

Giannis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee Bucks

James Harden, Houston Rockets

Dwyane Wade, Chicago Bulls

George Gervin, San Antonio Spurs

Jalen Rose, Chicago Bulls