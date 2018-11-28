NBA Kicks of the Night

Allonzo Trier continued his stellar rookie season and sneaker campaign with a solid outing last night as he finished with 24 points to go with 10 boards and seven assists while rocking the Nike Air Zoom Generation Retro. At this point, Iso Zo has to be considered the front runner for the league’s sneakerhead rookie of the year with the amount of heat he’s rocked this season. In the same game, Langston Galloway continued with his parade of Q4 Sports 495 Lo customs as he wore a design featuring character’s from Cartoon Network’s “Kids Next Door.”

In Denver, Tyson Chandler went back a few years and brought out the “Purple Haze” Nike Chuck Posite which originally released back in 2014. While Chandler went into his bag, Paul Millsap wore Nike’s latest basketball model, the new Nike Air Force Max in all-black. Lance Stephenson also wore a banger as he went with the “Take Flight” Air Jordan VIII Retro.

Other standouts on the evening were the “Thanos” Nike LeBron 16s on King James’ feet, Taurean Prince showing Dwyane Wade love in his Li-Ning Way of Wade 6 “Welcome Home” and Mike Conley’s yellow PE pair of Air Jordan XXXIIIs.

Make sure to check out the rest of the night’s NBA kicks below.



















































Photos via Getty Images