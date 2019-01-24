NBA Kicks of the Night

Several of the League’s biggest sneakerheads were in action on Wednesday night and they certainly didn’t disappoint.

The Mecca saw P.J. Tucker square off against Allonzo Trier and both rocked some serious bangers. Tuck took the floor during warms up in another crazy exclusive as he donned the Air Jordan IV Retro “Sooners” PE. Showing his loyalty to his alma mater, Tuck playfully covered up the OU logos on the tongues with Texas’ UT and “Hook ‘Em” slogan before switching up to the Nike Zoom LeBron 3 “Superman.” Not to be outdone, Iso Zo rocked his own heater in the 2010 Nike Zoom Kobe V “Big Stage,” which Tucker also rocked just a few weeks ago.

Out in South Beach, Montrezl Harrell showed he was still in the holiday spirit as he brought out the “Christmas” Nike LeBron 9 as well as the Nike Zoom Kobe VI Supreme “Chaos.” For Miami, Josh Richardson played in a lesser known LeBron as he hit the hardwood in the Nike LeBron Witness III.

Trey Lyles and DeMar DeRozan easily have two of the sickest Kobe collections in the League and both continued to show their fandom of the line with Lyles bringing out the Nike Zoom Kobe IV Prelude while Deebo went with the Nike Zoom Kobe I Protro. Also getting in on the Kobe action was Chandler Hutchinson and Jonathon Simmons, who both wore the Nike Kobe 9 Elite with Hutch playing in the FTB and Simmons in the “What The” respectively.

There was quite an array of kicks on display around the League so if you missed out on any of the action, make sure you peep our recap below.















































































Photos via Getty Images