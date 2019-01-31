NBA Kicks of the Night

Taurean Prince wore another memorable sneaker on Wednesday night as he brought out the “Stepover” Reebok Answer IV in the Hawks’ tilt with the Kings. De’Aaron Fox and Buddy Hield continued their Kobe runs with Swipa in the 9 Elite “Masterpiece” and Hield going with the “Flip the Switch” ADs. Frank Mason III also caught our attention as he rocked a fresh colorway of the Li-Ning Flash V. Also rocking the Flash V was the Blazers’ Evan Turner who wore a red/white/blue PE.

Bam Adebayo had many of us reminiscing about childhood with his “Static Shock” Air Jordan XI Retro customs featuring the show’s star emblazoned on the lateral sides. In New York Dennis Smith Jr. donned Under Armour’s latest release, the return of the Anatomix Spawn Low 2019. Closing out, Meyers Leonard and Marcus Morris both went the Nike LeBron 16 route with Leonard in the “Equality” and Morris in the “SuperBron,” and Harrison Barnes threw his name into the Kobe game as he rocked the Nike Zoom Kobe IV “Prelude.”

Peep the rest of Wednesday’s NBA feets below.































































Photos via Getty Images