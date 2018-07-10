Sprayground Releases New NBA Backpack Collection

Sprayground just dropped a brand new collection of backpacks that are directly inspired by NBA teams and players. There are 17 new bags hitting today, ranging in styles from teams that include the Heat, Bulls and Nets. And there are also styles that are adorned with player personalities that include LeBron James, Kevin Durant, Stephen Curry, Russell Westbrook and Kyrie Irving.

This round of bags are available for one-time only. They won’t be rereleased at the end of this run.

Hit up Sprayground‘s website to cop your gear.