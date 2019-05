Raptors 100, Bucks 108 (Milwaukee leads 1-0)

Game 1 of Bucks-Raptors did not disappoint. While Toronto led for much of the game, Milwaukee chipped away at the lead and eventually closed it out down the stretch.

Brook Lopez ignited the Bucks’ offense with 29 points, including four made 3-pointers. Giannis Antetokounmpo added 24 points, 14 rebounds and six assists.

Kawhi Leonard (31 points) and Kyle Lowry (30 points) came up short in their attempt to steal Game 1.