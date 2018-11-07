Post Up: CJ McCollum Drops 40-Piece To Defeat Bucks 🔥

by November 07, 2018
118
cj mccollum post up

Hawks 102 (3-7), Hornets 113 (6-5)

Trae Young came in to Charlotte and more than held his own against Kemba Walker. By the end of the game, Young earned Kemba’s respect.

The Hornets, however, outscored Atlanta by 14 in the second half and won the game handily. Walker finished with a game-high 29 points and 7 dimes.

Wizards 100 (2-8), Mavs 119 (3-7)

Dallas ripped open a 24-point lead in the second quarter, and the Wizards couldn’t dig themselves back out of the hole.

Harrison Barnes had 19 points and tied a career-high with 13 boards. Dennis Smith Jr also had 19 points, and showed glimpses of his potential.

Nets 104 (5-6), Suns 82 (2-8)

The Phoenix Suns are just a bad basketball team. They committed twice as many TOs (20) as the Nets and shot a combined 34.6 percent.

The Nets, on the other hand, are looking like a solid NBA team, with Caris LeVert (game-high 26 points) a solid candidate for Most Improved Player so far.

Bucks 103 (8-2), Blazers 118 (8-3)

CJ McCollum began the season on a sub-par note, but after a 40-point, 6-assist, 4-steal night against the red-hot Bucks, the haters have absolutely nothing to say.

Evan Turner played one of his best games of the season with 16 points, 11 boards and 4 dimes off the bench. He’s enjoying a bit of a mini-Renaissance this season.

And of course, CJ delivered the highlight of the night (well, outside of the Duke-UK game) when he dropped rookie guard Donte DiVincenzo late in the third quarter.

 
You Might Also Like
The Post Up

Post Up: Giannis Antetokoumpo Posts Triple-Double in W Against Kings

2 days ago
1,184
SLAMTV

‘We’re Playing Like Crap’: Mike D’Antoni Says Houston Lost Its Swagger

7 days ago
1,602
SLAMTV

Damian Lillard Quiets Orlando Heckler With 41 Points

2 weeks ago
2,037
SLAMTV

‘It’s Not That Fast’: LeBron James and the Lakers Need Time to Jell

3 weeks ago
2,146
NBA

Paul Allen, Blazers Owner and Microsoft Co-Founder, Dead at 65

3 weeks ago
987
NBA

Report: CJ McCollum Received PRP Right Knee Injection

1 month ago
948
On the Rise

TRENDING


Most Recent
cj mccollum post up

Post Up: CJ McCollum Drops 40-Piece To Defeat Bucks 🔥

1 hour ago
118

Kyrie Irving Fined $25K for Throwing Ball into Stands

11 hours ago
1,026

Brett Brown: ‘We Aren’t Happy with the Moment’

13 hours ago
906

Magic Johnson: ‘We’re Last in Defense. We Got to Get Better’

14 hours ago
2,337

Jimmy Butler: ‘I’m in Minnesota for the Time Being’

15 hours ago
1,107