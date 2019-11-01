Post Up: Clippers, Heat, Pelicans All Pick Up Wins on Thursday

by November 01, 2019
93

Heat 106 (4-1), Hawks 97 (2-3)

Undrafted rookie Kendrick Nunn continues to be an inspiration. Nunn led all scorers with 28 points on 10-15 shooting from the field. Jabari Parker scored 23 points for the Hawks.

Nuggets 107 (3-2), Pelicans 122 (1-4)

New Orleans enjoyed a trio of 20-plus-point scoring efforts from Jahlil Okafor (26 points), Brandon Ingram (25 points) and Frank Jackson (21 points). For Denver, the game was headlined by the debut of Michael Porter Jr.; he notched 15 points in his first game.

Spurs 97 (3-1), Clippers 103 (4-2)

Kawhi Leonard scored a game-high 38 points against his former team. DeMar DeRozan led the Spurs with 29 points.

    
