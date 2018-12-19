Post Up: D’Angelo Russell, Nets Beat Lakers for 6th Straight Win ❄️

Cavs 92 (8-23), Pacers 91 (20-11)

Indiana had their seven-game winning streak snapped in heartbreaking fashion, as Larry Nance Jr tipped-in the winning bucket at the buzzer.

Victor Oladipo had several chances to put the game away, but he missed a total of three free-throws and a layup in the final 45 seconds.

Nance finished with 15 points, 16 boards, 6 assists and 3 steals.

Wizards 110 (12-19), Hawks 118 (7-23)

The game was tied heading in to the fourth quarter when Jeremy Lin spearheaded a Hawks run that culminated in a 15-point lead with 2 minutes remaining.

Lin scored 12 of his 16 points in the fourth to help ATL pull away with the win.

John Collins had 20 points and 13 boards to lead the Hawks.

Lakers 110 (18-13), Nets 115 (14-18)

Playing calm and under control, D’Angelo Russell sank a dagger three-pointer with 22 seconds remaining as Brooklyn won its sixth straight game.

Russell finished with 22 points, 13 assists and 4 boards and finally got a W against his former team.

Don’t look now, but Brooklyn has the League’s longest active winning streak and a 37 percent chance of making the playoffs, according to FiveThirtyEight.

Things are definitely looking up in Brooklyn.

Mavs 118 (15-14), Nuggets 126 (21-9)

Despite a multitude of injuries, Denver’s offense was humming tonight.

The Nuggets shot 55.6 percent from the field and 41.4 percent from three as Dallas could do little to slow the onslaught.

Nikola Jokic put up an impressive 32 points against DeAndre Jordan and finished with a game-high plus-minus of +15. Jamal Murray added 22 points and a career-high 15 assists.

 
