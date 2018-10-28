Post Up: DeMar DeRozan Sinks Lakers With Clutch Bucket

Celtics 109 (4-2), Pistons 89 (4-1)

Boston hit the Pistons with a reality check after Detroit started the season with four straight wins.

Impressively for Boston, Kyrie Irving, Jayson Tatum and Al Horford combined for just 13 points and the game was nowhere near close.

After a slow start to the season, Jaylen Brown led the way with 19 points.

Jazz 132 (3-2), Pelicans 111 (4-1)

Without Anthony Davis (elbow), New Orleans allowed 64 points in the paint and couldn’t keep up with a red-hot Jazz team.

Ricky Rubio broke out with 28 points (on 14 shots) and 12 dimes, while Rudy Gobert had 25 (on 13 shots), 14 boards and 4 blocks.

Bulls 97 (2-4), Hawks 85 (2-3)

It wasn’t a pretty game, but Chicago played well when it mattered most: Outscoring the Hawks 30-22 in the fourth quarter.

Zach LaVine had a game-high 27 points, but nearly triple-doubled with turnovers (9) and rebounds (11).

Pacers 119 (4-2), Cavs 107 (0-6)

Indiana was red-hot throughout this game, shooting 64.9 percent overall and 38.5 percent from three.

Victor Oladipo continued his strong start to the season with 24 points, 6 assists and 3 steals.

Hornets 103 (3-4), Sixers 105 (3-3)

Kemba Walker (37 points) turned-in another magnificent performance, but it wasn’t enough to carry Charlotte to victory.

Markelle Fultz (10 points, 4 boards, 4 dimes) had another solid game for the Sixers, and Joel Embiid (27 and 14) didn’t seem phased after rolling his ankle in practice on Friday.

Blazers 111 (3-2), Heat 120 (3-2)

After digging themselves a 19-point hole in the second quarter, the Blazers actually ended up taking the lead late in the fourth quarter.

But Goran Dragic (28 points, 5 assists) and the Heat held on, outscoring the Blazers 19-7 in the final 3:18.

Dwyane Wade turned-in a vintage performance, finishing with 19 points in 21 minutes off the bench.

Miami got a glimpse of classic Flash tonight ⚡ (via IG/zmane2) pic.twitter.com/1qHgM976LA — SLAM (@SLAMonline) October 28, 2018

Suns 96 (1-4), Grizzlies 117 (3-2)

Phoenix really struggled to score without Devin Booker in this one. The Grizzlies jumped out to a 25-point lead in the second quarter, and it was a blowout the rest of the way.

Marc Gasol had 19 points, 8 boards and 3 steals.

Magic 91 (2-4), Bucks 113 (6-0)

The Bucks continued on its tear with an easy win over the Magic. A bit concerning, however, was that Giannis Antetokounmpo said he blacked out after taking an elbow to the head by Aaron Gordon.

After being tested in the locker room, Giannis would return to the game. But Mike Budenholzer eventually decided to play things safe and keep Giannis out.

It’ll be interesting to see if he’ll be allowed to play when the Bucks take on the Raptors on Monday.

Lakers 106 (2-4), Spurs 110 (3-2)

L.A. jumped out to a 14-point lead in the second quarter, but the Spurs slowly chipped away until they took the advantage in the fourth.

LeBron (35 points, 11 boards) reached another milestone—passing Dirk Nowitzki for sixth on the all-time scoring list—but the Lakers could get a bucket when it mattered most.

Controversially, while down 3 with 12 second remaining, Rajon Rondo passed up on a wide-open layup and decided to kick it out to the perimeter.

DeMar DeRozan continued on his early season tear, finishing with 30 points, 12 boards and 8 assists.