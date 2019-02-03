Post Up: DeMarcus Cousins Sparks Warriors to Win Over Lakers

Clippers 111 (29-24), Pistons 101 (22-29)

L.A. rallied all the way back from a 23-point third-quarter deficit to take the lead with 6:18 in the fourth.

Lou Williams scored 26 of his game-high 39 points in second half and finished with a +19 plus/minus.

Bulls 118 (12-41), Hornets 125 (26-26)

After winning their second game in a row, Charlotte is now back where they’ve been most of the season: at .500.

SLAM 220 cover subject Kemba Walker dropped a game-high 37 points with 10 assists and 6 boards.

Nets 89 (28-26), Magic 102 (22-31)

Orlando outscored the Nets by 17 points in the second half to pull away with the dub.

Nikola Vucevic scored a game-high 24 points with 12 boards, 4 assists, 3 blocks and had a +20 plus/minus.

Bucks 131 (38-13), Wizards 115 (22-30)

Milwaukee ripped open a 21-point halftime lead and never looked back.

Giannis Antetokounmpo finished with a game-high 37 points with 10 boards and a +22 plus/minus.

Mavs 111 (24-28), Cavs 98 (11-42)

Dallas outscored the Cavs by eight in the fourth quarter to close out the game.

Luka Doncic finished with a game-high 35 points with 11 boards and 6 dimes.

Pacers 95 (33-19), Heat 88 (24-27)

Indiana rallied in the second half to snap a four-game losing streak without Victor Oladipo.

Bojan Bogdanovic finished with a game-high 31 points.

Pelicans 108 (23-30), Spurs 113 (32-22)

San Antonio had a 22-point lead with 5:55 remaining and nearly blew all of it by the final minute.

Luckily for the Spurs, Tim Frazier missed a three that would have tied the game with just seconds remaining.

LaMarcus Aldridge finished with a game-high 25 points with 14 boards and a +18 plus/minus.

San Antonio has now won five straight.

Lakers 101 (27-26), Warriors 115 (37-15)

Los Angeles took a one-point lead with 11 minutes left in the fourth quarter, and then the Golden State onslaught began.

Over the next eight minutes of game clock, the Warriors opened up an 18-point lead to close out the game.

Earlier in the third quarter, Boogie Cousins (18 points, 10 boards, 4 assists) swung the momentum in the Warriors’ favor after throwing down a Dunk of the Year candidate (his achilles is looking just fine).

Kevin Durant added 21 points, 11 dimes, 5 boards and had a +21 plus/minus.

Nuggets 107 (37-15), Wolves 106 (25-27)

After nine lead changes and 11 ties, Denver was able to gut out the win in Minnesota.

The All-Star big man matchup between Nikola Jokic and Karl-Anthony Towns stole the show. While KAT scored a game-high 31 points, but Jokic triple-doubled (13 points, 16 boards, 10 dimes) and threw a full-court dime to Malik Beasley for the game-winning layup.

Denver has won six in a row.

Hawks 118 (17-35), Suns 112 (11-43)

Trae Young dropped 17 of his 27 points in the fourth quarter as Atlanta rallied late in the game.

John Collins tied a career-high with 35 points while adding 16 boards and had a +15 plus/minus.

Phoenix lost their 10th in a row.

Rockets 125 (30-22), Jazz 98 (30-24)

Houston built a 13-point lead heading into halftime and never looked back. By the end of the fourth, the Rockets’ lead had ballooned to 29.

James Harden had one of his most complete games of the season, finishing with game-high 43 points (on 22 shots), 12 boards, 5 assists, 6 steals, 4 blocks and had a +31 plus/minus. Sheesh!

Sixers 108 (34-19), Kings 115 (27-25)

Sacramento had a 13-point lead in the third, only to see the game tied by 7:54 in the fourth.

Luckily for the Kings, Buddy Hield was red hot. He scored a game-high 34 points with 7 treys and hit a number of super-clutch buckets.