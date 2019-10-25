Post Up: Giannis’ Triple-Double Spoils Rockets Home Opener

Hawks 117 (1-0), Pistons 100 (1-1)

Trae Young could do no wrong. The sophomore guard led his team to the win with 38 points (6-10 from deep), nine assists and seven rebounds.

Vince Carter also became the first player in NBA history to play 22 seasons in the league.

Trae's got 16 points in the first 10 minutes. This logo shot was ridiculous ❄️ (via @NBA) pic.twitter.com/LxoyxRyFqQ — SLAM (@SLAMonline) October 24, 2019

The start of Season 22 for Vince Carter. LEGEND (via @BleacherReport) pic.twitter.com/W4RbeVkEXR — SLAM (@SLAMonline) October 24, 2019

Bucks 117 (1-0), Rockets 111 (0-1)

In a game that featured three NBA MVPs, it was Giannis Antetokounmpo that came out on top. Giannis dropped a triple-double of 30 points, 13 rebounds and 11 assists.

New teammates Russell Westbrook and James Harden combined for 43 points.

Clippers 141 (2-0), Warriors 122 (0-1)

Golden State fell in their opener at the new Chase Center as Kawhi Leonard and the Clippers proved to be too much to handle. Leonard finished with 21 points in 21 minutes, adding nine assists and five rebounds.

D’Angelo Russell ended his Warriors debut with 20 points.