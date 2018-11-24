Post Up: Jamal Crawford Hits Game-Winner in Suns Win 🎯

Suns 116 (4-14), Bucks 114 (13-5)

When the time came, Jamal Crawford stepped up to the occasion. With the clocking running down Crawford pulled up and drained the go-ahead bucket with just 0.8 seconds left. Devin Booker led Phoenix with 29 points and seven assists.

.@JCrossover was born for the moment. What a shot for the win (via @Suns) pic.twitter.com/gzE2epR3Ux — SLAM (@SLAMonline) November 24, 2018

Jazz 83 (8-11), Lakers 90 (11-7)

LeBron James turned it on in the second half to secure the Lakers’ third straight win. James finished with 22 points, 10 rebounds and seven assists, with a. The Jazz’s Donovan Mitchell had to leave with a rib contusion and did not return.

It's really over when LeBron starts hitting these kind of shots (via @NBATV) pic.twitter.com/UYd080qVWF — SLAM (@SLAMonline) November 24, 2018

Rockets 111 (9-8), Pistons 116 (9-7)

In another back-and-forth game, the Pistons and Rockets battled in the final seconds of regulation, switching leads until Eric Gordon tied the game. In overtime, the Pistons pulled away as Blake Griffin exerted his power over the game. Griffin finished with 28 points.

This Pistons-Rockets game is wiiiiild. Eric Gordon just sent it to OT (via @NBATV) pic.twitter.com/7wANxYHegj — SLAM (@SLAMonline) November 24, 2018

Timberwolves 112 (8-11), Nets 102 (8-12)

Minnesota and Brooklyn took part in a morning affair post-Thanksgiving. Derrick Rose came up huge off the bench with 25 points on 11-of-17 shooting from the field. Karl-Anthony Towns added 21 points and nine rebounds.

Derrick Rose is shooting 46% (!!!) from 3 this season. Marksman Evolution. 🎯 (via @Timberwolves) pic.twitter.com/vSN22F2CS5 — SLAM (@SLAMonline) November 23, 2018

Grizzlies 107 (12-6), Clippers 112 (12-6)

The Clippers and Grizzlies went toe-to-toe Friday, with the game heading to overtime thanks to Lou Williams. In OT, Avery Bradley put on the defensive clamps to secure the win. Montrezl Harrell led L.A. with 22 points and 11 rebounds.

Celtics 114 (10-9), Hawks 96 (3-16)

Boston led this one from start to finish, holding a lead as large as 29 points. It was a collective effort by the Celtics, with six players hitting double-digit points. Aron Baynes led the team with 16 points.

Scary Terry gets it done on both ends in tonight's @JetBlue Play of the Game! pic.twitter.com/NekJebLYuN — Boston Celtics (@celtics) November 24, 2018

Pelicans 109 (10-9), Knicks 114 (6-14)

New York was led by guards Emmanuel Mudiay and Allonzo Trier, who scored 27 and 25 points, respectively. Anthony Davis notched 33 points and 12 rebounds in the loss.

🗣 YOU KNOW HIS NAME. pic.twitter.com/O6zn4AZifq — NEW YORK KNICKS (@nyknicks) November 24, 2018

Cavaliers 121 (3-14), 76ers 112 (13-8)

Cleveland received great games from Rodney Hood (25 points), Collin Sexton (23 points) and Cedi Osman (20 points) in the win. Joel Embiid led the 76ers with 24 points and 12 rebounds.

Wizards 107 (6-12), Raptors 125 (16-4)

Toronto debuted their new white OVO “City” jerseys and took home the win. Kawhi Leonard used an array of moves to notch 27 points. Five other Raptors hit double digits as well.

Spurs 111 (9-9), Pacers 100 (11-8)

LaMarcus Aldridge put on a classic performance, putting in 33 points and grabbing 14 rebounds in the win. Domantas Sabonis continued his breakout season with 19 points and 16 rebounds.

Heat 103 (7-11), Bulls 96 (5-14)

The return of Dwyane Wade, after missing seven games for the birth of his child, featured a win for Miami. Josh Richardson led the Heat with 27 points. Justin Holiday scored 27 points and grabbed 13 rebounds in the loss.

Dwyane Wade gifting Khalil Mack his jersey 🙌 (via @MiamiHEAT) pic.twitter.com/B0ub8mzqUG — SLAM (@SLAMonline) November 24, 2018

Hornets 104 (9-9), Thunder 109 (12-6)

Russell Westbrook did his usual Russell Westbrook thing, posting a near triple-double with 30 points, 12 rebounds and eight assists. Dennis Schroder added 23 points. Kemba Walker dropped 25 points and eight assists for Charlotte.

Magic 87 (9-10), Nuggets 112 (12-7)

Eleven Nuggets that touched the floor scored in an easy win over Orlando. Trey Lyles (22 points) and Jamal Murray (16 points) led the team in scoring. Terrence Ross continued a hot stretch of play with 18 points.

Mason Plumlee getting trickyyyy with the over-the-shoulder pass 👀 (via @nuggets) pic.twitter.com/Ol64frrT1Z — SLAM (@SLAMonline) November 24, 2018

Blazers 97 (12-7), Warriors 125 (13-7)

The Warriors finally got back on track as they made easy work of one of the West’s best teams. Portland headed into the game on the last of a six-game road trip, and it showed in the final score. Kevin Durant led Golden State with 32 points, eight rebounds and seven assists.

