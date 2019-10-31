Post Up: James Harden Drops 59 Points in High-Scoring Win

Knicks 83 (1-4), Magic 95 (2-2)

Orlando was powered to the win thanks to performances from Nikola Vucevic (21 points, 13 rebounds) and Aaron Gordon (15 points, 11 rebounds). Julis Randle led the Knicks in scoring with 16 points.

Bulls 111 (1-4), Cavaliers 117 (2-2)

Chicago led coming into the fourth quarter, but Cleveland outscored them 37-29 in the final frame to steal the home win. Kevin Love put up 17 points and 20 rebounds. Collin Sexton (18 points) sealed the game with an exclamation point.

Timberwolves 95 (3-1), 76ers 117 (4-0)

This game was interrupted in the third quarter as Joel Embiid and Karl-Anthony Towns were both ejected for fighting. Both teams had to step in and break it up.

Philly cruised to the win behind six double-digit scorers, led by Embiid’s 19 points in 20 minutes.

Bucks 105 (2-2), Celtics 116 (3-1)

The Celtics erupted with 38 points in the third quarter to get back in the game before closing it out in the fourth. Kemba Walker (32 points) and Jayson Tatum (25 points) fueled Boston’s offensive attack.

Pacers 118 (1-3), Nets 108 (1-3)

Indiana lost big man Myles Turner to a right ankle sprain early, but gutted out the win in his absence. Domantas Sabonis dominated with 29 points. Kyrie Irving finished with 28 points for Brooklyn.

Pistons 113 (2-3), Raptors 125 (4-1)

Toronto rode hot shooting from the field (59%) and from deep (48%) to earn their fourth win in five games to start the season. Pascal Siakam continues to shine; he put in 30 points in 30 minutes to lead the Raptors in scoring.

Rockets 159 (3-1), Wizards 159 (1-3)

James Harden and the Rockets took home the win in this high-scoring affair thanks to a last-second free throw made by Harden. The former MVP finished with 59 points. Bradley Beal notched 46 points in the heartbreaking loss.

5️⃣9️⃣ points and the W for James Harden tonight 😤 (via @NBAonTNT) pic.twitter.com/HDyjI12Mr5 — SLAM (@SLAMonline) October 31, 2019

Blazers 102 (3-2), Thunder 99 (1-4)

Damian Lillard (23 points, 13 rebounds, seven rebounds) helped rally his team in the fourth quarter to finish their road trip with a win. Chris Paul registered 21 points in the loss.

Clippers 96 (3-2), Jazz 110 (4-1)

Utah took control in the second half against the Kawhi-less Clippers. Mike Conley set the scoring tempo for the Jazz with 29 points, leading all scorers. Lou Williams popped off for 24 points as a starter.

Hornets 118 (2-3), Kings 111 (0-5)

Hornets rookie PJ Washington impressed with a team-high 23 points on 10-13 shooting from the field. Buddy Hield scored 23 points for Sacramento.

Suns 121 (3-2), Warriors 110 (1-3)

An already rough game for Golden State got infinitely worse when Stephen Curry left the game with what’s now been as a broken left hand. The injury is just another blow to the defending champs, who are also without Klay Thompson.