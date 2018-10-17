Post Up: Jayson Tatum Leads Celtics To Opening Night Win Over Sixers

Sixers 87 (0-1), Celtics 105 (1-0)

Jayson Tatum, the SLAM 218 cover star, put on a show to begin the 2018-19 NBA regular season. Scoring 23 points on 17 shots, the 20-year-old made it clear that he’s a star in the making.

Despite a monster performance by Ben Simmons (19 points, 15 boards, 8 dimes), the Celtics were able to build up a double-digit lead by the end of the third. Boston’s lead grew to 18 by the end of the game.

After the game, Joel Embiid was asked about Philly’s rivalry with the Celtics. Jo Jo kept it real in his response: “This is not a rivalry.. they always kick our ass.”

Thunder 100 (0-1), Warriors 108 (1-0)

After celebrating their 2018 NBA Championship, the Warriors got right down to business in their season opener against OKC.

Stephen Curry led the way with 32 points (5-9 3FG), 9 assists and 8 boards against a shorthanded Thunder team.

Paul George (27 points) caught fire in the second half, connecting on his first six attempts in the third. But ultimately, the Thunder couldn’t hold off the Champs with Russell Westbrook on the sidelines, still recovering from offseason knee surgery.

