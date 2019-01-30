Post Up: Jrue Holiday Leads Shorthanded Pelicans To Win in Houston

Wizards 113 (21-29), Cavs 116 (11-41)

In true tank fashion, Cleveland nearly blew a 25-point lead over the final 6:58 minutes of the game. Washington had a chance to tie the game on the final possession, but Troy Brown Jr ended up having his shot blocked by Cedi Osman.

Osman, who’s been on a tear recently, had one of his better statistical games this season, finishing with 26 points (on 16 shots), 5 boards and 7 dimes.

Bucks 115 (36-13), Pistons 105 (21-28)

Milwaukee built a 21-point lead with 6:17 left in the game and couldn’t be caught the rest of the way.

Giannis Antetokounmpo finished with a team-high 21 points with 8 boards, 11 assists and 3 steals.

Thunder 126 (32-18), Magic 117 (20-31)

It was a roller coaster second half for OKC, who completely blew a 15-point lead in the third quarter only to outscore Orlando by 12 in the fourth.

Paul George scored 31 of his game-high 37 points in the first half en route to a +16 plus/minus. Russell Westbrook recorded his 17th triple-double of the season with 23 points, 14 assists and 14 boards.

OKC has now won six straight. The Magic have dropped four in a row.

Bulls 117 (11-40), Nets 122 (28-24)

Brooklyn committed just 8 turnovers and outscored the Bulls by 9 in the second half to secure their seventh win in 8 eight games.

D’Angelo Russell scored a game-high 30 points (on 22 shots) with 7 assists, 3 steals and 0 TOs.

Chicago has now dropped four straight and 14 of their last 15.

Pelicans 121 (23-28), Rockets 116 (29-21)

No Anthony Davis, Nikola Mirotic, Julius Randle, Elfrid Payton, E’Twaun Moore… no problem?

The Pelicans got just their eighth road win of the season with just one healthy starter on the court.

Jrue Holiday led the way with 19 points, 8 dimes, 6 boards and a career-high 6 blocks.

Suns 124 (11-42), Spurs 126 (30-22)

Phoenix blew a 6-point lead in the final 2:30 to lose their ninth straight game.

LaMarcus Aldridge had 29 and 14 for the Spurs, while Rudy Gay (16, 5 and 5) hit the biggest shot of the night.

Sixers 121 (33-18), Lakers 105 (26-25)

Philly jumped out to a 19-point lead after the first quarter and maintained a comfortable lead throughout the rest of the game.

Jimmy Butler had a +26 plus/minus, and Joel Embiid was a +22. Embiid finished with 28 points (on 16 shots) with 11 boards and 6 assists.

Brandon Ingram finished with a career-high 36 points (on 20 shots) and had one nasty poster dunk on Corey Brewer.