Raptors 123, Warriors 109 (Toronto leads 2-1)

Kawhi Leonard paced his team with 30 points as the Raptors earned a 2-1 series lead over the Warriors. Toronto also received stellar nights from Kyle Lowry (23 points, including five made 3-pointers) and Danny Green (18 points, all from 3-pointers).

Stephen Curry scored a playoffs career-high of 47 points in the loss. Curry was most of Golden State’s spark on offense with both Kevin Durant and Klay Thompson out for Game 3.

Game 4 will be Friday in Golden State.