Post Up: Kawhi Leonard Scores 30 Points as Raptors Take 2-1 Series Lead

by June 06, 2019
1,335

Raptors 123, Warriors 109 (Toronto leads 2-1)

Kawhi Leonard paced his team with 30 points as the Raptors earned a 2-1 series lead over the Warriors. Toronto also received stellar nights from Kyle Lowry (23 points, including five made 3-pointers) and Danny Green (18 points, all from 3-pointers).

Stephen Curry scored a playoffs career-high of 47 points in the loss. Curry was most of Golden State’s spark on offense with both Kevin Durant and Klay Thompson out for Game 3.

Game 4 will be Friday in Golden State.

   
You Might Also Like

Kevin Durant Ruled Out For Game 4

23 mins ago
408

Draymond Green: ‘Fun Times Ahead’ for Golden State

42 mins ago
60
Bol Bol of the Oregon Ducks

Injury Updates For 2019 NBA Draft Lottery Candidates

3 hours ago
362

LaVar Ball’s Big Baller Brand Estate Tour is BOUJEE 🏡 | SLAM Originals

3 hours ago
49
Kevin Durant, Klay Thompson of the Golden State Warriors

Klay Thompson To Return In Game 4; No Decision Yet On Kevin Durant

5 hours ago
803

‘Incredible’ Stephen Curry Not Enough in Game 3 vs Toronto

7 hours ago
1,115

TRENDING


Most Recent

Kevin Durant Ruled Out For Game 4

23 mins ago
408

Draymond Green: ‘Fun Times Ahead’ for Golden State

42 mins ago
60
Dwight Powell of the Dallas Mavericks

Dwight Powell To Opt-In, Sign Extension With Mavs

1 hour ago
60

ALL 👀 ON ME: Mikey Williams Is Coming for the League

2 hours ago
740
Kevon Looney of the Golden State Warriors

Kevon Looney Could Return From Collarbone Injury This Series

3 hours ago
243