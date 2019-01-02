Post Up: Kawhi Leonard Drops Career-High 45 Points Vs Utah 🔥

Jazz 116 (18-20), Raptors 122 (28-11)

Toronto opened up a double-digit lead in the third quarter behind Kawhi Leonard’s 19 points on a perfect 7-7 shooting in the period.

Leonard eventually finish with a career-high 45 points on just 22 shots and—get this—no made threes.

Pistons 98 (16-19), Bucks 121 (26-10)

Milwaukee continued on their tear to begin the new year, breaking open a 21-point lead in the second quarter and a 28-point lead by the fourth.

Brook Lopez drained 7 treys for the second straight game. Giannis Antetokounmpo had 15 points, 8 boards, 7 dimes and submitted yet another dunk-of-the-year candidate.

Milwaukee has now won four straight games, and eight of their last nine.

Sheesh. So this is what 2019 Giannis looks like? (via @Bucks) pic.twitter.com/RSP0a97tRe — SLAM (@SLAMonline) January 2, 2019

Knicks 108 (9-29), Nuggets 115 (24-11)

New York held a 2-point lead after the third, but the Nuggets would outscore the Knicks 33-24 in the fourth.

Nikola Jokic put up his third triple-double of the season with 19 points, 14 boards and 15 dimes.

The reeling Knicks have now lost eight straight games and 13 of their last 14.

Blazers 113 (22-16), Kings 108 (19-18) (OT)

Portland erased a 9-point deficit with 4 minutes remaining to force OT. Sacramento would stay ice cold in the extra period and lose a heartbreaker at home.

Jusuf Nurkic posted one of the most ridiculous statlines of the season—a massive 5×5 with 24 points, 23 boards, 7 assists, 5 blocks and 5 steals.

Sixers 119 (24-14), Clippers 113 (21-16)

Early in the fourth, Joel Embiid and Patrick Beverley got into it (and were T’d up). Not long after, Jimmy Butler and Avery Bradley got into it (and were ejected). Then the game got interesting.

The Clippers charged back, cutting the Philly lead to 4 with 2:33 remaining. The Sixers were clearly struggling to find offense without Butler (who was a +14 on the night).

But with 14 seconds left, Ben Simmons emphatically put the game away by inbounding the ball off Sindarius Thornwell’s back for the wide open dunk.

Embiid had 28 and 19 in the win.