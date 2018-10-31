Post Up: Kawhi-Led Raptors Looking Like Title Contenders

Heat 113 (3-4), Hornets 125 (4-4)

Vintage Tony Parker was back! The 36-year-old finished with 24 points and 11 dimes off the bench as Charlotte led for almost the entire game.

The Hornets didn’t miss much in this one: shooting 54.3 percent from the field and 46.4 percent from three.

Kemba Walker added 19 points with 8 assists.

Hawks 114 (2-5), Cavs 136 (1-6)

No longer the only team in the League without a win, Cleveland looked like a new team in their first game after Ty Lue’s firing.

Rodney Hood finished with a game-high 26 points, as the Cavs outscored Atlanta by 21 points in the second half.

Kings 107 (5-3), Magic 99 (2-5)

This is no typo: The Kings have won four straight.

Buddy Hield had a game-high 25 points with 11 boards, and Marvin Bagley (10 and 9) continued to provide a spark off the bench.

Marvin Bagley spinning past Mo Bamba with EASE 👀 (via @SacramentoKings) pic.twitter.com/OgDjXjdPnv — SLAM (@SLAMonline) October 30, 2018

Pistons 105 (4-2), Celtics 108 (5-2)

In case you forgot, Kyrie Irving is a killa on the court. He dropped 13 in the third quarter en route to 31 points in the game.

After falling down by 14 points in the third, Detroit battled all the way back to within a point with 11 seconds left. But Jayson Tatum and Kyrie made their free throws to seal the deal.

Sixers 112 (4-4), Raptors 129 (7-1)

Toronto is looking like a bona fide championship contender with Kawhi Leonard on the floor.

In his own way, Kawhi has taken on a leadership role with his new team and is looking like the MVP-caliber player he was in San Antonio.

In addition to completely shutting down Ben Simmons, the Klaw finished with 31 points, 7 boards, 4 steals and 0 TOs.

Blazers 104 (5-2), Rockets 85 (1-5)

Houston’s atrocious start to the season continued, as the Rockets shot just 32.3 percent in a blowout loss.

The Blazers built up the lead to nearly 30 in the third quarter and were able to rest their starters in the fourth. Damian Lillard and Jusuf Nurkic both had 22 for Portland.

Wizards 95 (1-6), Grizzlies 107 (4-2)

For as bad as the Rockets’ start has been, Washington’s has been just as ugly. The Wizards are now tied with the Cavs for the worst record in the League.

Memphis’ everlasting duo of Marc Gasol (19 points, 5 steals) and Mike Conley (19 points, 7 dimes) led the way for the Grizz.

Mike and Marc still doin' work! Greatest duo in Grizzlies history 💯 (via @memgrizz) pic.twitter.com/0ezEj0PgRT — SLAM (@SLAMonline) October 31, 2018

Clippers 110 (4-3), Thunder 128 (2-4)

OKC found themselves down by 13 at halftime and proceeded to outscore the Clippers 39-10 in the third quarter.

Pat Beverley and Russell Westbrook provided some theatrics throughout, including Beverley colliding into Westbrook’s knee in an all-too-familiar dive.

But the Thunder managed build the lead to 22 points on the strength of Westbrook’s 32 points, 8 assists and 3 steals. It as a much-needed win for the home team.