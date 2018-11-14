Post Up: KD, Warriors Take Care of Business vs ATL 💼

Hornets 89 (7-7), Cavs 113 (2-11)

Cleveland had their best night (by far), and the Hornets had their worst night (by far) of the early season. Coincidence? Probably.

The Cavs jumped out to a 15-point lead after the first quarter and didn’t look back. Tristan Thompson tied a career-high with 21 boards and also had a team-high 5 dimes.

Collin Sexton had 16 points and showed some nice flashes throughout the game, but his efficiency (7-18 FG) and play-making (4 assists, 4 TOs) still leave much to be desired.

Cleveland did, however, manage to snap a five-game losing streak.

Rockets 109 (6-7), Nuggets 99 (9-5)

The game was neck-and-neck until Houston made a run late in the third quarter to take a 10-point lead into the fourth. James Harden led the way for Houston with 22 points and 11 assists.

Houston has now strung together two good offensive nights despite being a bit banged up. After starting the season 9-1, the Nuggets have now lost four straight.

Hawks 103 (3-11), Warriors 110 (12-3)

Golden State struggled without Draymond and Steph on the second half of a back-to-back. But the Warriors—as they seemingly always do—managed to pull away during the third quarter, outscoring the Hawks by 9 points.

Kevin Durant led the Warriors with a game-high 29 points on an uncharacteristic 9-23 shooting.

The loss was Atlanta’s fifth in a row.

  
